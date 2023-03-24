Bryan Giraudo Buys 50,000 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gossamer Bio

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Raymond James cut Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

