Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 27th (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Bullfrog AI’s (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 27th. Bullfrog AI had issued 1,297,318 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,432,567 based on an initial share price of $6.50. During Bullfrog AI’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Bullfrog AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BFRG opened at $2.69 on Friday. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
