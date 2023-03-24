Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $23.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 478 shares traded.

CALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $679.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

