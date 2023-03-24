Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $23.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 478 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $679.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Stories
