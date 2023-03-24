Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $15.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $714.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.70.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
