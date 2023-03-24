Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $15.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $714.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

About Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after buying an additional 4,723,347 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

