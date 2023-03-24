Canaccord Genuity Group Increases XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target to GBX 216

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 216 ($2.65) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

LON XPS opened at GBX 156 ($1.92) on Wednesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 168 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £323.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,228.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.24.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.