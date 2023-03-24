Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Acquires C$2,996,347.20 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig acquired 51,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20.

Victor George Dodig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE:CM opened at C$56.72 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$80.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.1550868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.22.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

