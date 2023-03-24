Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Purchases C$2,009,102.50 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig acquired 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50.

Victor George Dodig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Victor George Dodig purchased 51,590 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at C$56.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$80.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.1550868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 66.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

