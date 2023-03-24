Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
