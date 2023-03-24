Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

