Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Stock Performance

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

HES opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

