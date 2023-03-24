Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 90,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

