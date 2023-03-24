Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $29.29 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 37,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.91 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.56. The company has a market cap of $288.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

