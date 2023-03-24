Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $144,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of WBD opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.