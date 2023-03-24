Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $144,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBD opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.