Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,520 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of JPM opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

