Capital Market Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

