Cara Schembri Sells 10,749 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,567.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Further Reading
