Cara Schembri Sells 10,749 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,567.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rent the Runway

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

