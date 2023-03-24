Carey Thomas Ford Sells 10,617 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$66.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$916.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.62, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of C$61.79 and a one year high of C$116.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.77.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.6836735 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision Drilling Company Profile

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.90.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

