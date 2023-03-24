Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.7 %

AEP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

