Carmel Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

