Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 351,439 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.42 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

