Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 2.3%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 5,952,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,050,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

