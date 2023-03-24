Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

