Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after acquiring an additional 233,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.