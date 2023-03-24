CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.
CCCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.70 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
