Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,023,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 268,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

