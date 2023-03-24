Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

META opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

