Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTA shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,823,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 432,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 298,641 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNTA opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

