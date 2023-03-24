Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CERS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Cerus has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $43,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

