ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $27,848.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,664 shares of company stock worth $5,388,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

