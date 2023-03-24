ChargePoint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 95,379 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 80,962 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,664 shares of company stock worth $5,388,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.2 %

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

