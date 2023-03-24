Charif Souki Sells 418,299 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $481,043.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,197,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,277,498.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of TELL stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

