Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

