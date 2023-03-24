Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $529.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

