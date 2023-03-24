Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -698.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

