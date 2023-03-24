Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after acquiring an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

