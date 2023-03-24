Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -698.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

