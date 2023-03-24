Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 422,760 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 14.1 %

The company has a market cap of $581.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

