Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 422,760 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
The company has a market cap of $581.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
