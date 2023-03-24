Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 422,760 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $581.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

