Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

