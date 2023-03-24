Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CTRN stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 643.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

