Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Citi Trends Stock Down 2.9 %
CTRN stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.