Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) PT Raised to $60.00

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

CLMB opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. Climb Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $222.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,584.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

