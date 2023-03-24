Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.82

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 791394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £5.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

