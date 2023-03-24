Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET opened at $58.18 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

