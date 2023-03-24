CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $180.03 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $249.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

