CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

CMS stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

