Coats Group (LON:COA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 102 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 99 ($1.22).

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 74.70 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,865.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Coats Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Coats Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 63,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($61,086.75). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

