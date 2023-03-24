Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,500 ($30.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,341.67 ($28.76).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,171 ($26.66) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,201 ($27.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,215.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,043.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,985.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.33), for a total value of £18,482.73 ($22,697.69). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and have sold 66,608 shares worth $143,656,639. Company insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

