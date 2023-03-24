Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered to “Underperform” at TD Cowen

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and have sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

