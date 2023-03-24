Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Raised by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Comerica Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of CMA opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.