Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at HSBC

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCUGet Rating) had its target price increased by HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

CCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

NYSE:CCU opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

