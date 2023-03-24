Comparing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Korea Electric Power and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -34.31% -48.33% -11.24% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Korea Electric Power pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Enel Generación Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $71,257.86 billion 0.00 -$17.13 billion ($14.76) -0.47 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power.

Risk & Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Generación Chile beats Korea Electric Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About Enel Generación Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

