Comparing FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% Vericity -9.94% -11.71% -2.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Vericity $176.58 million 0.68 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Vericity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FOXO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vericity.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FOXO Technologies and Vericity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FOXO Technologies beats Vericity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Apex Holdco, L.P.

